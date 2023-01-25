Just a quick post to highlight my recent appearance on the AI and the Future of Work podcast hosted by my friend Dan Turchin.

I joined Dan to discuss my work-in-process 2023 predictions post (which I really need to get finished in the next week). We start out by reviewing a few of my 2022 predictions, where Dan takes a somewhat European angle in his questioning given my work with Balderton Capital. After that, based on the sneak preview of my 2023 predictions that I gave to Dan, he asks some questions about what I see coming in 2023.

It’s a long episode. Dan asks some great questions, and I give some rambling answers, so if you’re listening on the treadmill make sure you pace yourself. You’ll be burning a few more calories than usual.

You can find the episode on Spotify and Apple podcasts. Thanks again to Dan for having me and I hope you enjoy the episode.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Facebook





Like this: Like Loading...