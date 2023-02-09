My SaaS Metrics Syllabus

I recently did a consulting project where I worked with an experienced executive to provide a crash course in SaaS metrics.  In order to perform that assignment, I decided not to make an entire course, but simply the syllabus for one, as a way to guide our conversations.

While I have no intention of attempting the Herculean task of turning this ten-page outline into a course, I do think sharing the outline itself is potentially useful for two reasons:

  • It took a large amount of effort to map things into a structure.  I think the structure itself adds value both because it is logical and fairly comprehensive.
  • It provides a lot of embedded links (often but not always to Kellblog) that can help the reader get deeper on various topics.

Here is a link to the outline.  As a teaser, here’s the first part it:

  1. Jeroen Nas | February 10, 2023 at 12:42 am | Reply

    Wow. That is Herculean.

    Thank you for sharing this, albeit that now no SaaS CEO can ever hide behind ‘we don’t keep track of this…’. ;-)

