My SaaS Metrics Syllabus

I recently did a consulting project where I worked with an experienced executive to provide a crash course in SaaS metrics. In order to perform that assignment, I decided not to make an entire course, but simply the syllabus for one, as a way to guide our conversations.
While I have no intention of attempting the Herculean task of turning this ten-page outline into a course, I do think sharing the outline itself is potentially useful for two reasons:
It took a large amount of effort to map things into a structure. I think the structure itself adds value both because it is logical and fairly comprehensive.
It provides a lot of embedded links (often but not always to Kellblog) that can help the reader get deeper on various topics.
Here is a link to the outline. As a teaser, here’s the first part it:
I’m Dave Kellogg, advisor, director, consultant, angel investor, and blogger focused on enterprise software startups. I am an executive-in-residence (EIR) at Balderton Capital and principal of my own eponymous consulting business.
I bring an uncommon perspective to startup challenges having 10 years’ experience at each of the CEO, CMO, and independent director levels across 10+ companies ranging in size from zero to over $1B in revenues.
From 2012 to 2018, I was CEO of cloud EPM vendor Host Analytics, where we quintupled ARR while halving customer acquisition costs in a competitive market, ultimately selling the company in a private equity transaction.
Previously, I was SVP/GM of the $500M Service Cloud business at Salesforce; CEO of NoSQL database provider MarkLogic, which we grew from zero to $80M over 6 years; and CMO at Business Objects for nearly a decade as we grew from $30M to over $1B in revenues. I started my career in technical and product marketing positions at Ingres and Versant.
I love disruption, startups, and Silicon Valley and have had the pleasure of working in varied capacities with companies including Bluecore, FloQast, GainSight, Hex, MongoDB, Pigment, Recorded Future, and Tableau.
I currently serve on the boards of Cyber Guru (cybersecurity training), Jiminny (conversation intelligence), and Scoro (work management).
I previously served on the boards of Alation (data intelligence), Aster Data (big data), Granular (agtech), Nuxeo (content services), Profisee (MDM), and SMA Technologies (workload automation).
I periodically speak to strategy and entrepreneurship classes at the Haas School of Business (UC Berkeley) and Hautes Études Commerciales de Paris (HEC).
Wow. That is Herculean.
Thank you for sharing this, albeit that now no SaaS CEO can ever hide behind ‘we don’t keep track of this…’. ;-)