Slides from the Balderton Founder’s Guide to B2B Sales Webinar

Posted on February 9, 2023 | Leave a comment

Just a quick post to share the slides from the webinar we ran today on the Balderton Founder’s Guide to B2B Sales.  Thanks to all those who attended and who particpated in the Q&A.

Here are the slides on Slideshare, or here on Google Drive.

This entry was posted in Marketing, SaaS, Sales, Startups. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.