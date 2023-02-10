Appearance on the SaaS Revolution Podcast

SaaStock recently released an interview with me on their podcast, The SaaS Revolution Show. The interview, conducted by SaaStock founder and CEO Alex Theuma, was notionally about the Balderton Founder’s Guide to B2B Sales that I published late last year. While we ended up disussing that, we also covered a whole lot more, including:
- My background as a CMO, CEO, and independent director
- My work with Balderton as an EIR
- Which job I prefer, and why: CEO or CMO
- Why we made the Founder’s Guide to B2B Sales
- Key takeaways from the guide
- The transition from founder-led sales (FLS) to sales-led (SLS)
- When to hire your first sales executive or leader
- Why it’s important to define process (and metrics) early — before you need to
- The Holy Grail of a repeatable sales process
- Why salespeople are like airplanes (they only make money when they’re in the air)
If you’re interested in listening to the episode, you can find it here.
I’ll see you at SaaSstock USA in Austin this June where I’ll be talking about conversation intelligence, inspired by my work with Jiminny, a UK-based startup where I sit on the board.