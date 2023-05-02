Since there is much talk of AI replacing workers, including writers, I thought I’d give ChatGPT a crack at writing a Kellblog post. Here’s what it came up with (and I’ll post some thoughts on its work down below):

Sure, here’s a blog post on the role of marketing, written in the style of Dave Kellogg:

Title: The Indispensable Role of Marketing in the Age of the Customer

If there is one thing that all successful companies have in common, it’s a deep understanding of their customers. But how do you gain that understanding? The answer is simple: through marketing.

Marketing is the lifeblood of any successful business. It is the art of identifying and communicating the value of your product or service to your customers. In the age of the customer, where customers have more choices than ever before, marketing is more important than ever.

Here are three reasons why marketing is an indispensable part of any successful business:

Marketing Drives Revenue

Marketing is not just about creating pretty logos and catchy slogans. It’s about driving revenue. Marketing creates demand for your product or service by identifying your target market, understanding their needs, and communicating the value of your offering in a way that resonates with them.

Marketing also helps to convert that demand into revenue by creating a seamless customer journey. By understanding the customer journey, marketing can create targeted campaigns that move prospects through the sales funnel, from awareness to consideration to purchase.

Marketing Builds Brand Awareness and Loyalty

Marketing is also essential for building brand awareness and loyalty. In today’s crowded market, it’s not enough to have a good product or service. You need to stand out from the competition.

Marketing helps to differentiate your brand by creating a unique value proposition and communicating it consistently across all channels. By building a strong brand, you can create an emotional connection with your customers, which leads to loyalty and repeat business.

Marketing Provides Insights for Business Strategy

Marketing is not just about executing campaigns. It also provides valuable insights that can inform business strategy. By tracking and analyzing customer behavior and preferences, marketing can identify trends and opportunities that can be leveraged for growth.

Marketing can also provide insights into the competitive landscape. By monitoring the competition, marketing can identify gaps in the market and areas where your business can differentiate itself.

In conclusion, marketing is an essential part of any successful business. It drives revenue, builds brand awareness and loyalty, and provides valuable insights for business strategy. In the age of the customer, where customer experience is everything, marketing is more important than ever. So invest in marketing, and watch your business thrive.

So, how’d it do? First, not to take AI progress for granted, the fact that ChatGPT can even come up with this is rather amazing, especially compared to AI capabilities of a few year’s back. But in actually synthesizing a Kellblog post? Not so great in my estimation:

It missed a major Kellblog mantra: marketing exists to make sales easier.

The writing is a bit cringey. I don’t say things like: “marketing is the lifeblood of any successful business.” A site search for “lifeblood” on Kellblog happily returns zero results.

While leading with “marketing drives revenue” is not bad, I’d be unlikely to put brand awareness and loyalty on the list, and I’d never say marketing provides insights for business strategy. I might say something more like marketing strategy is business strategy, or marketing strategy must align to business strategy.

It doesn’t attempt any jokes. Hopefully, a hallmark of my hard-headed but light-hearted style.

This is not to say that AI won’t improve over time and with increased scale. But for now, ChatGPT doens’t appear to be close to putting me out of business.

