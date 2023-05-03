Slides From SaaStr Workshop Wednesdays: The 7 Things Founders Should Know About Sales.

This is a quick post to share the slides today’s SaaStr workshop where we discussed the seven things founders should know about sales. This material comes from the Balderton Founder’s Guide to B2B Sales that I wrote and we published last fall.

I’ve embedded the slides below. You can download them from Slideshare or Google Drive.

At some point, I believe SaaStr will make a video of the session available, and when they do I will place a link to it here.

Thanks to everyone who attended for being so engaged and asking such great questions.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...