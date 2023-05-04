Appearance on The SaaS Growth Hub Podcast on Founder Sales Knowledge and Sales & Marketing Alignment

This is a post to highlight a recent podcast appearance I made on The Growth Hub podcast with Seija Lappalainen and Reeta Westman, who are both based out of Finland, and with whom I had a lot of fun talking. So much fun, in fact, that we ran long and they ended up splitting the episode in two parts: one focused on founder sales knowledge (material derived from the Balderton Founder’s Guide to B2B Sales that I wrote and about which I’ve blogged here) and the other focused on sales & marketing alignment.

In the podcast episode we address questions including:

I’ve embedded a video version of the episode below.

The podcast is available on Soundcloud, iTunes, Spotify, the web, and YouTube.

I hope you enjoy it and thanks again to Seija and Reeta for having me.

