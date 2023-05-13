Register for Balderton SaaS Metrics That Matter Webinar on June 28, 2023

Just a quick post to invite you to register for a Balderton-hosted, public webinar on June 28th where Michael Lavner and I will discuss the SaaS Metrics That Matter in 2023.

This webinar will based on the slides that we used last week in London at a Balderton portfolio company breakfast event, which in turn were based on the presentation I did at KiwiSaaS last month. The point of the presentation is to discuss the metrics that matter now, given the change in the business and funding environment. The slides are available on Slideshare (or Drive) if you want to get a clear sense for what we’ll be talking about.

The fun part of the presentation should be not only the audience questions (which we’ll be taking via chat) but also the back-and-forth between Michael and myself as we compare and contract the operator and investor perspective on SaaS metrics.

The event will be held at 8 am Pacific, 4pm UK, and 5pm Europe time on June 28, 2023. Register here. I hope to see you there.

