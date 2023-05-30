Come to my SaaStock Presentation: How to Connect Your C-Suite to the Ground Truth

This is a quick post to remind everyone who’s attending SaaStock USA in Austin later this week to come to my session at 2:30 pm on Thursday, June 1 on the Scale Stage, entitled How to Connect Your C-Suite to the Ground Truth.

I’ve always believed that the hardest part of strategy is not figuring out what to do given what’s going on, but instead, more fundamentally, figuring out what’s going on — and getting consensus about that with your C-suite team. Towards that end, in this presentation I’ll discuss three things you can do to better connect your C-suite to the ground truth so you can better understand what’s going on, upgrade the quality of your execution, and better assess the effectiveness of your strategy.

The full agenda for the event is here. I look forward to seeing you there.

I’ll post my slides to Kellblog after the presentation and, if SaaStock posts a video of it, I’ll link to the video as well. Please join us, it should be a lot of fun.

