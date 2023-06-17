Interpreting The Insight 2023 Sales KPI Report

Insight Partners recently published an excellent 2023 Sales KPI Report. As I went through it, I thought it could be educational and fun to write a companion guide for two distinct audiences:

The intimidated . Those who find SaaS benchmark reports as impenetrable as James Joyce. The post could serve as my Ulysses Guide for the interested, but in need of assistance.

. Those who find SaaS benchmark reports as impenetrable as James Joyce. The post could serve as my Ulysses Guide for the interested, but in need of assistance. The cavalier. Those who are perhaps too comfortable, too quick to jump into the numbers, and ergo potentially misinterpreting the data. The post could serve to slow them down and make them think a bit more before diving into interpretation.

So, let’s try it. I’ll go page-by-page through the short guide, sharing impressions and questions that arise in my mind (i.e., the mind of someone who spends far too much time thinking about SaaS metrics), as I read this report. As usual, this has ended up about five times as much work as I thought at the outset.

Onwards! Grab your copy and let’s go.

Introduction (Slide 3)

Yikes, there are footnotes to the first paragraph. What do they say?

They’re cutting the data by size bucket (aka, “scale-up stage”). I suspect they use this specific language because Scale Up is a key element of Insight’s positioning.

They’re also cutting the data by go-to-market (GTM) motion: transactional, solution, or consultative. This is a cool idea, but it’s misleading because those descriptive names are simply a proxy for deal size (aka ASP = average selling price).

While those names don’t really matter (because they are just labels for deal size buckets), I find “transactional” fairly clear, but I don’t see a difference between “solution” and “consultative” sales.

I’m guessing “solution” means selling a solution directly to a business buyer (e.g., selling a budgeting system to a VP of FP&A) and “consultative” means a complex sale with multiple constituents.

Ambiguity aside, the flaw here is the imperfect correlation between deal size and sales motion. Yes, deal size does generally imply a sales motion, but the correlation is not 100%. (I’ve seen big, rather transactional deals and small highly consultative ones). They’d be better off just saying “small, medium, and large” deals rather than trying to map them to sales motions. We need to remember that later in interpretation.

Now we can read the second paragraph of the first page.

Data is self-reported from 300+ software companies that Insight has worked with in the past year.

That’s nice, because 300 companies is a pretty large set of data.

But beware the “Insight has worked with.” Insight is a top-tier firm so this is not a random sample of SaaS companies. I’m guessing “working with” Insight means tried and/or succeeded in raising money from Insight. So I’d argue that this data likely contains a random blend of top-tier companies (who reasonably think they are Insight material) and non-self-aware companies (who think they are, but aren’t). I’m going to guess it is at least 80% the former.

Basically, I’m guessing this is a pretty high quality group. While some SaaS benchmarks include a broad mix of VC-backed, founder bootstrapped, and PE-owned SaaS companies, SaaS benchmarks produced by VC firms generally include only those firms who tried to raise VC — i.e., the moonshots or at least wannabe moonshots. The better the VC firm, the stronger this upward bias.

By analogy, this is the difference between comparing your SAT scores to Ivy League admittees vs. Ivy League applicants vs. all test takers. (The mid-fifty percentile for Ivy League admittees is 1468-1564, overall it’s 950-1250, and for applicants I don’t know because I don’t think they release the data.)

I’ve always felt you should, in a perfect world, be able to cut benchmarks by aspiration . You run a company differently when you’re a VC-fueled, share-grabbing moonshot vs. a founder-bootstrap when you’re hoping to sell it to a PE sponsor in 3 years. You should benchmark against people who have similar aspirations to you — if you want to go to an Ivy League school, you need to look at the Ivy League data. Thus, this data is highly relevant if you’re trying to raise money from a firm like Insight.

. You run a company differently when you’re a VC-fueled, share-grabbing moonshot vs. a founder-bootstrap when you’re hoping to sell it to a PE sponsor in 3 years. You should benchmark against people who have similar aspirations to you — if you want to go to an Ivy League school, you need to look at the Ivy League data. Thus, this data is highly relevant if you’re trying to raise money from a firm like Insight. Finally, Insight uses the word “peer” at the bottom of the slide and that’s the perfect word — in benchmarking, are these people your peers or not? Which takes me back to wanting to cut by-aspiration (or by-capital-raised) as opposed to simply by-size or by-ASP.

Table of Contents (Slide 4)

Just kidding. Nothing to add here.

Executive Summary: Sales KPIs (Slide 5)

Here we can see key metrics, cut by size, and grouped into five areas: growth & profitability, sales efficiency, retention & churn, GTM strategy, and sales productivity.

Before we go row-by-row into the metrics, I’ll share my impressions on the table itself.

CAC payback period (CPP) is simply not a sales efficiency metric. While many people confuse it as one, payback periods are measured in time (e.g., months) — which is itself a clue — and they are risk metrics, not return metrics. They answer the question: how long does it take to get your money back [1]? Pathological example: CPP of 12 months and 100% churn rate means you get your money back in a year but never get anything else. It’s not measuring efficiency. It’s not measuring return. It’s measuring time to payback [2].

(CPP) is simply not a sales efficiency metric. While many people confuse it as one, payback periods are measured in time (e.g., months) — which is itself a clue — and they are risk metrics, not return metrics. They answer the question: how long does it take to get your money back [1]? Pathological example: CPP of 12 months and 100% churn rate means you get your money back in a year but never get anything else. It’s not measuring efficiency. It’s not measuring return. It’s measuring time to payback [2]. I’ve never heard of SaaS quick ratio before, but from finance class I remember that the quick ratio is a liquidity metric, so I’m curious.

before, but from finance class I remember that the quick ratio is a liquidity metric, so I’m curious. I wouldn’t view pipeline coverage as a sales productivity metric, but agree it should be included in the list and I view its placement in that group as harmless.

Now, I’ll share my reactions as I go row-by-row:

Go-To-Market Sales Motion Definitions (Slide 6)

Holy cow. We’re only on slide six. Thanks for reading thus far and have no fear, it’s largely downhill from here — the Insight center of excellence pitch starts on slide 12, so we have only six slides to go.

I think slide six is superfluous and confusing.

In reality, they are not cutting the data by sales motion, they are cutting it by deal size (ASP).

They say they are using ASP as a proxy for sales motion, but I think it’s actually the other way around: they seem to be preparing to use sales motion as a proxy for ASP, but then they don’t present any data cut by sales motion.

The category names are confusing. I’ve been doing this a while and don’t get the distinction between the solution and consultative sale based on the names alone.

The reality is simple: if they later present data cut by sales motion remember that it’s actually cut by ASP. But they don’t. So much ado about nothing.

Also, the ASCs by sales type look correct in this chart yet the data has a median ASC of 2-3 months. Ergo, one must assume it’s heavily weighted towards the transactional, but that seems inconsistent with sales (bookings) productivity numbers [12]. Hum.

Growth and Profitability Metrics (Slide 7)

OK, I now realize what’s going on. I was expecting this report to drill down in slides 7-11, presenting key metrics by subject area cut by size and/or sales motion — but that’s not where we’re headed. I almost feel like this is the teaser for a bigger report.

Thus we are now in definitions and along with each definition they present the top quartile boundary (as opposed the medians in the summary table) for each metric. Because these top quartiles are across the whole range (i.e., from $0 to $100M+ companies) they aren’t terribly meaningful. It’d be nice if Insight presented the quartiles cut by size and ASP a la RevOps Squared. Consider that an enhancement request.

Insight has an interesting take on the “efficiency rule,” which is what most people would call the burn multiple (cash burn / net new ARR). Insight inverts it (i.e., net new ARR / cash burn) [13] and suggests that top quartile companies score 1.0x or better.

Sacks suggests the following ranges for burn multiple: <1.0 amazing (consistent with Insight’s top quartile), 1 to 1.5 great, 1.5 to 2.0 good, 2.0 to 3.0 suspect, and >3.0 bad.

Finally, Insight seems to believe that the efficiency rule is only for smaller companies and I don’t quite understand that. Perhaps it’s because their bigger companies are all cash flow positive and they don’t burn money at all! The math still works with a negative sign and there are plenty of big, cash-burning companies out there (where the metric’s value is admittedly more meaningful) so I apply burn multiple to cash-burning companies of all sizes.

Finally, Bessemer has a related metric called cash conversion score (CCS) which is not a period metric but an inception-to-date metric. CCS = current ARR / net cash consumed from inception to date. They do an interesting regression that predicts investment IRR as a function of CCS — if you need a reminder of why VCs ultimately care about these metrics [14]

Sales Efficiency Metrics (Slide 8)

Thoughts:

They define CAC on a per-customer basis, don’t define CAC ratio (the same but per new ARR dollar) and don’t actually present either in the summary table. Odd.

on a per-customer basis, don’t define CAC ratio (the same but per new ARR dollar) and don’t actually present either in the summary table. Odd. They use what I believe is a non-standard definition of CAC payback period , defining it on ARR as opposed to subscription gross profit. For most people, CAC payback period is not months of subscription revenue — it’s months of subscription gross profit — to pay back the CAC investment. This explains why their numbers look so good. To be comparable to most other benchmarks, you need to multiple their CAC payback periods by 1.25 to 1.5. This is a great example of why we need to understand what we’re looking at when doing benchmarking. In this case, you learn that you’re doing much better than you thought!

, defining it on ARR as opposed to subscription gross profit. For most people, CAC payback period is not months of subscription revenue — it’s months of subscription gross profit — to pay back the CAC investment. This explains why their numbers look so good. To be comparable to most other benchmarks, you need to multiple their CAC payback periods by 1.25 to 1.5. This is a great example of why we need to understand what we’re looking at when doing benchmarking. In this case, you learn that you’re doing much better than you thought! They suggest that top quartile is <12 months for small and medium deals, and <18 months for large ones, equivalent to 15 and 22.5 months assuming the more standard formula and 80% subscription gross margins.

They define the SaaS quick ratio , which is a rotten name [15] for a good concept. In my parlance, it’s simply = new ARR / churn ARR, i.e., the ratio between inflows and outflows of the SaaS leaky bucket. I generally track net customer expansion = new ARR – churn ARR, so I don’t have an intuitive sense here. They say 4x+ is top quartile.

, which is a rotten name [15] for a good concept. In my parlance, it’s simply = new ARR / churn ARR, i.e., the ratio between inflows and outflows of the SaaS leaky bucket. I generally track net customer expansion = new ARR – churn ARR, so I don’t have an intuitive sense here. They say 4x+ is top quartile. They define magic number on revenue, not ARR, as its inventor Scale does. I prefer CAC ratio because I think it’s more intuitive (i.e., S&M required to get $1 of new ARR) and it’s based on ARR, not revenue. For public companies, you have to use revenue because you typically don’t have ARR. For private ones, you do. They say a 1.0x+ magic number is top quartile.

They say S&M as % of revenue top quartile is 37% [16].

Retention and Churn Metrics (Slide 9)

OK, just a few more slides to go:

For NRR and GRR , they use a bridge (i.e., starting + adds – subtracts = ending) which is what I call lazy NRR and GRR.

and , they use a bridge (i.e., starting + adds – subtracts = ending) which is what I call and GRR. To me, these metrics are defined in terms of cohorts/snapshots (deliberately to float over some of the things people do in those bridges) and you should calculate them as such. See my post for a detailed explanation.

Annual revenue churn , as defined, is pretty non-standard and a weak metric because it’s highly gameable. You want to stop using the service? Wait, let me renew you for one dollar. The churn ARR masked as downsell would be invisible in this metric. If you want to count logos, count logos — and do logo-based as well as dollar-based churn rates. For more on churn rates and calculations, see Churn is Dead, Long Live Net Dollar Retention.

, as defined, is pretty non-standard and a weak metric because it’s highly gameable. You want to stop using the service? Wait, let me renew you for one dollar. The churn ARR masked as downsell would be invisible in this metric. If you want to count logos, count logos — and do logo-based as well as dollar-based churn rates. For more on churn rates and calculations, see Churn is Dead, Long Live Net Dollar Retention. Net promoter score. As mentioned above, I think they’re setting a high on bar NPS, saying the benchmark is 50%+. I’d have guessed 25-30%+.

GTM Strategy Metrics (Slide 10)

One more time, thoughts:

Selling motion is not really a metric yet it’s defined here. Moreover, it’s differently and better defined on slide 6. They try to classify a company’s sales motion by the motion that has 75% or more of their reps. This won’t work for many companies with multiple motions because no one motion is 75% of the team.

by the motion that has 75% or more of their reps. This won’t work for many companies with multiple motions because no one motion is 75% of the team. New (logo) ARR as % of new ARR . I mapped this to my terminology for clarity. They say 75% is top quartile, but that doesn’t make sense to me. This is not a higher-is-better metric. If you’re getting a lot more than 70% of your new ARR from new logos, I wonder why you’re doing more with the installed base. If you’re getting a lot less than 70%, I wonder why you aren’t winning more new customers.

. I mapped this to my terminology for clarity. They say 75% is top quartile, but that doesn’t make sense to me. This is not a higher-is-better metric. If you’re getting a lot more than 70% of your new ARR from new logos, I wonder why you’re doing more with the installed base. If you’re getting a lot less than 70%, I wonder why you aren’t winning more new customers. Average sales cycle (ASC). They say the benchmark is 3-6 months for a transactional motion (where just two rows above they use a different taxonomy of field, inside, and hybrid) and 9-12 months for consultative. On slide 6 they say transactional is <3 months, solution is 3-9 months, and consultative is 6-12+ months. It’s not shockingly inconsistent, but they need to clean this up.

Sales Productivity Metrics (Slide 11)

Last slide, here are my thoughts:

Bookings per rep . Just when we thought it was safe to finish with a simple clear metric, we find an issue. They define bookings/rep = new ARR / number of fully-ramped reps. If the intent of the metric is to know what a typical fully-ramped rep can sell, it’s the wrong calculation. What’s the right one? Ramped AE productivity = new ARR from ramped reps / number of ramped reps. As expressed, they’re including bookings from ramping reps in the numerator and that overstates the productivity number.

. Just when we thought it was safe to finish with a simple clear metric, we find an issue. They define bookings/rep = new ARR / number of fully-ramped reps. If the intent of the metric is to know what a typical fully-ramped rep can sell, it’s the wrong calculation. What’s the right one? Ramped AE productivity = new ARR from ramped reps / number of ramped reps. As expressed, they’re including bookings from ramping reps in the numerator and that overstates the productivity number. They say top quartile is $993K/year which strikes me as good in mid-market, light in enterprise, and impossibly high in SMB.

Here is where they really need to segment the benchmark by sales motion yet, despite the hubbub around defining sales motions, they don’t do it.

Pipeline coverage is somewhat misdefined in my opinion as well. By default it’s relative to plan, not a projection or forecast. It should also be calculated on a to-go basis during the quarter (remaining pipeline / to-go to plan) and, in cases where the forecast is significantly different from plan, it makes sense to calculate it on a to-forecast basis as well.

is somewhat misdefined in my opinion as well. By default it’s relative to plan, not a projection or forecast. It should also be calculated on a to-go basis during the quarter (remaining pipeline / to-go to plan) and, in cases where the forecast is significantly different from plan, it makes sense to calculate it on a to-forecast basis as well. Conversion rate is defined correctly, providing we have a clear and consistent understanding of “starting.” For me, it’s day 1, week 3 of the quarter — allowing sales two weeks to recover from the prior close and clean up this quarter’s pipeline. Maybe I’m too nice, it should probably be day 1, week 2. Also understand that conversion rates are quite different for new and expansion ARR business, so you should always segment this metric accordingly. I look at it overall as well, but I’m aware that it’s really a blended average of two different rates and if that mix changes, the rate will change as well.

Sales & CS Center of Excellence (CoE) (Slide 12)

Alas, the pitch for Insight’s CoE begins here, so our work is done. Thanks for sticking with me thus far. And feel free to click through the rest of the deck.

Thanks to Insight for producing this report. I hope in this post that I’ve demonstrated that there is significantly more work than meets the eye in understanding and interpreting a seemingly simple benchmark report.

# # #

Notes

[1] Ironically, CPP doesn’t even do this well. It’s a theoretical payback period (which is very much not the intent of capital budgeting which is typically done on a cash basis). The problem? In enterprise SaaS, you typically get paid once/year for a year so an 8-month CPP is actually a 30-60 day CPP (i.e., the time it takes to collect receivables, known as days sales outstanding) and an 18-month CPP is, on a cash basis, actually a 365-days-plus-DSO one. That is, in enterprise, your actual CPP is always some multiple of 12 plus your DSO.

[2] You can argue it’s a quasi-efficiency metric in that a faster payback period means more efficient sales, but it might also mean higher subscription gross margin. Morever, the trumping argument is simple: if you want to measure sales efficiency look at CAC ratio — that’s exactly what it does.

[3] CPP in months = 12 * (CAC ratio / subscription gross margin), see this post. Subscription GM usually runs around 80% , so re-arranging a bit CPP = 12 * (1/0.8) * CAC ratio = 15 * CAC ratio = 15 / magic number. Neat, huh? If you prefer assuming 75% subscription GM, then it’s 18 / magic number.

[4] I like metrics footing as a quick way to reveal differences in calculation and/or definition of metrics.

[5] The tildas indicate that I’ve eyeball-rebucketed figures because the categories don’t align at the low end.

[6] Dollar is used generically here to mean value-based, not count-based. But that’s an awkward metric name for a company that reports in Euros. Hence the world is moving to saying NRR and GRR over NDR and GDR.

[7] Referring to a sign at French railroad crossings and meaning that investors are less willing to look only at NRR, because a good NRR of 115% can be the result of 20% expansion and 5% shrinkage or 50% expansion and 35% shrinkage.

[8] I doubt there is a calculation difference here because GRR is a pretty straightforward metric.

[9] I define “bookings” as turning into cash quickly (e.g., 30-60 days). It’s a useful concept for cash modeling. See my SaaS Metrics 101 talk. Here, I don’t think they mean cash, and I think they’re forced into using “bookings” because they haven’t defined new ARR as inclusive of both newlogo and expansion.

[10] Because in early-stage companies total opex is often greater than revenue, but I prefer th econsistent of just doing it against revenue and knowing that the sum of S&M, G&A, and R&D as a % of revenue may well be over 100%.

[11] Not overlaid or otherwise double-counted quota, as a product overlay sales person or an alliances manager might.

[12] Bear in mind these are all medians of a distribution so it’s certainly possible there is not inconsistency, but it is suspicious.

[13] There’s a lot of “you say tomato, I say tomato” here. Some prefer to think, “how much do I need to burn to get $1 of net new ARR?” resulting in a multiple. Others prefer to think, “how much net new ARR do I extract from $1 of burn?” resulting in what I’d call an extraction ratio. I prefer multiples. The difference between Bessemer’s original CAC ratio (ARR/S&M) and what I view as today’s standard (S&M/ARR) was this same issue.

[14] Scale does a similar thing with its magic number.

[15] It’s a rotten name because the quick ratio is a liquidity ratio that compares it’s most liquid assets (e.g., cash and equivalents, marketable securities, net accounts receivable) to its current liabilities. I think I get the intended metaphor, but it doesn’t work for me.

[16] They actually have this wierd thing where they either put a number in black or orange. Black means “benchmark” but with an undefined percentile. Orange means Insight top quartile because no industry standard benchmark is available. Which calls into question what that means because there are certainly benchmarks for some of these figures out there.

