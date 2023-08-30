Come to my SaaStr Annual Presentation: The Strategic Use and Abuse of SaaS Metrics

I’m excited to say that I’ll be speaking at SaaStr Annual 2023 as part of amazing speaker line up. The event runs from September 6th to 8th and will be held at the San Mateo County Event Center.

While SaaStr works hard to keep things fresh by limiting repeat speakers, I’m proud to say that I was invited back this year as a fan favorite. While I always write a new, custom presentation for SaaStr (e.g., 2020, 2021, Europa), I thus feel extra presssure this year to keep things new, fun, and exciting.

This year’s session is entitled The Strategic Use and Abuse of SaaS Metrics. It will be held on Wednesday September 6th from 3:30 to 4:15 pm on Plaza Stage C. You can sign up here once you have access to the event portal. (You can register for the event here.)

In this year’s session I’ll talk about:

Why I wanted to give this presentation in the first place. I’ll review the problems I’ve seen over and over again in board meetings, monthly reporting, and metrics presentations.

in board meetings, monthly reporting, and metrics presentations. The difference between a strategic and a tactical SaaS metrics discussion. (At some point, I’ll do a tactical session on the mechanics of presentating and discussing SaaS metrics, but this session isn’t that.)

discussion. (At some point, I’ll do a tactical session on the mechanics of presentating and discussing SaaS metrics, but this session isn’t that.) How to spot a strategic SaaS metrics problem . Do any of these sound familiar: bludgeoning, rat-holing, recalculating, piecemealing, mis-benchmarking, or torturing? (Those are just 6 of the 15 signs I’ll present.)

. Do any of these sound familiar: bludgeoning, rat-holing, recalculating, piecemealing, mis-benchmarking, or torturing? (Those are just 6 of the 15 signs I’ll present.) A simple example of twisting SaaS metrics to mislead. (Yes, people actually do this kind of crap.)

to mislead. (Yes, people actually do this kind of crap.) The root causes of strategic SaaS metrics problems , including a missing foundation, a lack of trust, and a de-linkage from strategy.

, including a missing foundation, a lack of trust, and a de-linkage from strategy. A SaaS metrics maturity model that I built to help you determine where you are and what to focus on as part of your SaaS metrics journey.

that I built to help you determine where you are and what to focus on as part of your SaaS metrics journey. The five layers of that maturity model and what you can do at each layer to build your SaaS metrics maturity.

I hope that you will be able to attend SaaStr Annual 2023 and be able to join my session. I look forward to seeing you there.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...