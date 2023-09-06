Slides From SaaStr 2023 Presentation: The Strategic Use and Abuse of SaaS Metrics

Posted on September 6, 2023 | Leave a comment

This is a quick post to share the slides from my SaaStr Annual 2023 presentation entitled The Strategic Use and Abuse of SaaS metrics. Thanks to everyone who attended the session, laughed at my jokes (yes, there were jokes in a SaaS metrics presentation), asked questions in the session, and who stuck around afterwards to dive deeper into more Q&A.

The slides are available on Google Drive and I’ve embedded them below as well.

This entry was posted in Metrics, SaaS. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.