Slides from SaaStock: What Founders Need to Know About Product Marketing

In my capacity as an EIR at London-based Balderton Capital, I spoke earlier today at SaaStock in Dublin on What Founders Need To Know About Product Marketing. In the session, we discussed four key questions:
- What is product marketing? (Surprisingly vague and varied.)
- How do you know if someone’s good at it? (Surprisingly difficult.)
- To whom should it report? (There are three good options.)
- How can you support product marketing? (A question too few founder/CEOs ask.)
This presentation briskly runs through these four questions with particular emphasis on the first two. Since product marketing is both critically important and frequently misunderstood, please take a minute to click through this and see if anything resonates. Once a video is available of the session, I will share it here.
I’ve embedded the slides below as a PNG carousel. You can download a PDF of them to see the detail. If we Baldertonize them, we’ll post that (surely more attractive and professional) version to the Balderton Build blog. Meantime, here goes:
Thanks to everyone who attended and to Alex Theuma, David Umpleby, and SaaStock for inviting me.