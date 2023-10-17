Slides from SaaStock: What Founders Need to Know About Product Marketing

In my capacity as an EIR at London-based Balderton Capital, I spoke earlier today at SaaStock in Dublin on What Founders Need To Know About Product Marketing. In the session, we discussed four key questions:

What is product marketing? (Surprisingly vague and varied.)

How do you know if someone’s good at it? (Surprisingly difficult.)

To whom should it report? (There are three good options.)

How can you support product marketing? (A question too few founder/CEOs ask.)

This presentation briskly runs through these four questions with particular emphasis on the first two. Since product marketing is both critically important and frequently misunderstood, please take a minute to click through this and see if anything resonates. Once a video is available of the session, I will share it here.

I’ve embedded the slides below as a PNG carousel. You can download a PDF of them to see the detail. If we Baldertonize them, we’ll post that (surely more attractive and professional) version to the Balderton Build blog. Meantime, here goes:

Thanks to everyone who attended and to Alex Theuma, David Umpleby, and SaaStock for inviting me.

