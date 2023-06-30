Video of the Balderton SaaS Metrics That Matter Webinar

Just a quick post to share the recording of the webinar we did yesterday, where my Balderton Capital colleague, Michael Lavner, and I discussed the SaaS Metrics That Matter.  You can find the slides here.

The video is available here.

Thanks to everyone who attended and for the great questions that kept it interactive.

 

