Upcoming PMM Hive Interview, Marketing Strategy in Hot vs. Cold Markets

Just a quick post to plug my upcoming appearance on a podcast / live interview hosted by PMM Hive, a product marketing community that was recently launched by my old friend and colleague Crispin Read, and that’s already loaded with some superb product marketing content. Check it out.

I’m excited about this session both because it’s one of my favorite topics and because Crispin is one of my favorite marketers. The topic is critical because too many marketers (and CEOs) hit rewind/play on their last successful experience without considering their situation and the marketing strategy that should support it. Crispin’s great because he’s world-class at messaging and positioning, sharp as a tack, enjoys what we’ll call “spirited debate,” and has a dry English sense of humor that keeps things not only interesting, but fun.

The session is on July 8, 2020 at 9:00 California time. You can register here if interested. Playback should be available after the event if you’re interested and can’t make it.

Hope to see you there!

