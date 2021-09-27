Slides from my SaaStr 2021 Presentation: A CEO’s Guide to Marketing

Thanks again to Jason Lemkin and the team at SaaStr for having me as a speaker at this year’s outdoor, live and hybrid online SaaStr Annual 2021 event at the San Mateo Convention Center. I know the team went to great lengths (and great expense) to enable people both to connect live at an event and make it safe, with both vaccination cards and an onsite Covid test required to gain admission.

In this post, I’ll share the slides from my presentation, A CEO’s Guide to Marketing, which was designed to help startup founders, CEOs, and C-level executives have a little less angst when it comes to the marketing update at quarterly business reviews (QBRs), and help them to avoid getting sucked into the vortex of detail and numbers that can sometimes ruin a marketing update.

I’ve embedded the slides below. Don’t miss the appendix with five slides worth of links to resources providing additional information! Once SaaStr publishes a video of the talk, I’ll embed that in a future post as well.

Thanks for coming!

